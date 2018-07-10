Organisers of the Hypo Meeting have confirmed that world indoor bronze medallist Yorgelis Rodriguez and 2015 world U18 champion Geraldine Ruckstuhl are among the latest additions to the field for the IAAF Combined Events Challenge meeting in Götzis on 26-27 May.

Rodriguez holds the Cuban records indoors and out, scoring 6594 to finish fourth at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 and 4637 in the pentathlon to take the bronze medal at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 earlier this year.

Still just 23 years old, the 2012 world U20 champion has competed in Götzis on four previous occasions and has improved her score and finishing position each time. She placed eighth last year with 6446, which was just 35 points shy of her PB at that time.

Like Rodriquez, Ruckstuhl also holds national records for the heptathlon and pentathlon. The 20-year-old set her first senior Swiss records in Götzis last year, not only with her heptathlon score of 6291 but also with her javelin throw of 58.31m, also a meeting record.

She went on to improve her PB to 6357 to take the silver medal at the European U20 Championships. Now a senior athlete, Ruckstuhl has started 2018 in good form, having set a national pentathlon record of 4455.

Other recent additions to the field include Puerto Rico’s Alysbeth Felix-Boyer, Burkina Faso’s Marthe Koala, Brazil’s Jefferson Dos Santos and South Africa’s Fredriech Pretorious.

Organisers for the IAAF