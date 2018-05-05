Seventeen reigning world and Olympic champions will gather in Doha on Friday (4) to help kick off the 2018 IAAF Diamond League, which gets underway for the ninth straight year in the Qatari capital, and with it the chase for a piece of the series’ US$8 million prize money purse.

Here's a list of some of the ways you can follow all of the action.

How to follow the Doha 2018 meeting

- Diamond League mobile app [Android][iOS]

To catch up

- Detailed meeting preview

- Live updates page

IAAF