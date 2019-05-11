Erica Bougard, the third-place finisher at last year’s Hypomeeting, will return to the IAAF Combined Events Challenge meeting in Götzis on 25-26 May alongside a handful of US teammates.

Bougard scored a lifetime best of 6725 to finish third in the heptathlon in Götzis last year, moving to fourth on the US all-time list. With victories in Florence and at the US Championships, Bougard ended the season in second place overall in the IAAF Combined Events Challenge.

She will be joined in the Austrian town by seven-time NCAA champion Kendell Williams, who will be competing in Götzis for the first time. The 23-year-old, who won the 2014 world U20 100m hurdles title, has a heptathlon best of 6564.

Allison Halverson, Chari Hawkins and Lindsay Schwartz will also be in Götzis.

Like his sister Kendell, Devon Williams will also be making his Hypomeeting debut. The 25-year-old represented the USA at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 and has a best of 8345.

He will be joined in the decathlon by Tim Ehrhardt, who won the US indoor heptathlon title earlier this year and went on to set a decathlon PB of 8066 in April.

Organisers for the IAAF