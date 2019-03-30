The 18th edition of the IAAF Inside Athletics podcast, featuring a preview of next week's IAAF Athletics Awards 2018, is now available.

Katharine Merry, who will be a presenter at the awards, joins host Ben Harlow to discuss this year's nominees for the Rising Star and Athlete of the Year awards, contests that seem especially unpredictable this year.

Dawn Harper Nelson, the 2008 Olympic 100m hurdles champion, also joins in, ahead of her appearance at the awards where she'll as an interviewer on the red carpet.

The podcast's special guest is Kurtis Marschall, Australia's 21-year-old rising pole vault star whose 2018 accolades included the Commonwealth title.

You can listen below or download it for free via iTunes or Spotify.

IAAF