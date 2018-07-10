The inaugural IAAF Run 24:1 campaign, a series of continuous one mile multi-city runs to celebrate Global Running Day 2018, gets underway in Auckland, New Zealand at 4am CEST (UTC+12) on Wednesday 6 June. You can watch the global event as it progresses across the planet to its final stop in Vancouver, in its entirety, via an IAAF-first 24 live stream production here.

Partnering with sports ministries, city governments and race organisers, the IAAF’s Member Federations will bring together 24 cities across 15 time zones creating a unique continuous 24 hour global celebration of running.

“Our Member Federations have been exceptional in offering to coordinate and organise this new global event. My thanks to all of them for making this campaign happen and to the race organisers and cities who have all come on board so enthusiastically,” said IAAF President Sebastian Coe.

“Running is accessible to everyone. It can be fun, competitive, social or solitary. Together with our Member Federations and our athletes we want to find new ways to inspire individuals and communities to get involved with athletics. We hope this event will be the start of an annual event that will unite runners around the world in support of Global Running Day.”

The list of participating cities and their respective City Team Captains, is below.

1. Auckland, Valerie Adams

2. Melbourne, Lisa Weightman

3. Tokyo, Hirooki Arai

4. Beijing, Liping Wang

5. Bangkok, Naruphon Prathanthip

6. Delhi, Paramjit Singh

7. Minsk, Olga Mazurenok

8. Ramallah, Mohanad Rabah

9. Addis Ababa, Haile Gebrselassie

10. Johannesburg, Mapaseka Makhanya

11. Nice, Stephane Diagana, Paula Radcliffe

12. Berlin, Carsten Schlangen

13. London, Tom Bosworth

14. Rabat, Abdalaati Iguider

15. Abidjan, Thierry Konan, Flore Bessehon Sokouri

16. Praia, Ariana Rodrigues, Ismenia Frederico

17. Sao Paulo, Fabiana Murer

18. Buenos Aires, Luis Migueles

19. La Habana, Javier Sotomayor

20. Toronto, Kate Van Buskirk

21. Lima, Patricia Martinez

22. Mexico, Alegna Gonzalez

23. Los Angeles, Tania Fischer

24. Vancouver, Inaki Gomez

IAAF