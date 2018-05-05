Tampere Stadium, host venue for the IAAF World U20 Championships Tampere 2018, is at the heart of the championship medals unveiled today.

"The stadium is the beating heart of the medal, the core of the city," said Jenni Lane, the local artist who produced the selected design. "I also wanted other important elements of the city in the medal, which are the Näsi and Pyhä lakes and the Pyynikki ridge area around the stadium."

Laine has experience in designing medals for athletics championships. Her work was also selected five years ago when Tampere hosted the European U23 Championships.

Laine, who is a physical education teacher at the Varala Sports Institute, enjoys spending her leisure time painting, especially with oils. She also has a degree in art education.

Organisers for the IAAF