A triple jump showdown between Olympic champion Caterine Ibarguen and world champion Yulimar Rojas and a 400m hurdles face-off between world champion Cori Carter and the event's rising star Sydney McLaughlin have been announced for the Herculis EBS meeting, the ninth stop of the 2019 IAAF Diamond League, on 12 July.

Colombian heroine Ibarguen, the 2018 World Athlete of the Year, will headline the meeting's City Jump event which will place the women's triple jump at centre stage in the heart of the Principality on Thursday evening 11 July, the day prior to the main programme.

She'll face Rojas, the Venezuelan superstar who beat her to the world title in London two years ago. Ibarguen enjoys competing on the Riviera, having set the Diamond League record of 15.31m at the meeting in 2014.

Meanwhile, the women's 400m hurdles features Carter, another 2017 world champion, taking on McLaughlin, who at just 19 is already among the ten fastest women in the history of the event. The 2016 Olympian clocked 52.75 last year to join compatriot Shamier Little as equal ninth on the wold all-time list.

Organisers have also announced that Pierre-Ambrose Bosse, who also raced to the world title in London in 2017, will return to the track where he set the current French record of 1:42.53, also in 2014. He'll face a daunting field which includes Kenyan Emmanuel Korir, the 2018 Diamond League champion, and Nijel Amos of Botswana, who set the meeting record last year with his scintillating 1:42.14 run. Amos is off to a good start in 2019, bagging impressive victories in Doha and Nanjing.

2019 IAAF Diamond League calendar

3 May – Doha, QAT

18 May – Shanghai, CHN

30 May – Stockholm, SWE

6 Jun – Rome, ITA

13 Jun – Oslo, NOR

16 Jun – Rabat, MAR

30 Jun – Stanford, USA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

12 Jul – Monaco, MON

20-21 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

24 Aug – Paris, FRA

29 Aug – Zurich, SUI

6 Sep – Brussels, BEL