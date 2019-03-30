The 19th episode of the IAAF Inside Athletics podcast, our Christmas special, is now available.

It's the final episode of the year and we can't believe it's nearly 2019 already.

We check in with IAAF President Sebastian Coe on what his proudest achievements have been for the sport this year and what's on the agenda for 2019.

Ben Harlow is also joined by British triple jumper Naomi Ogbeta, Jon Mulkeen (@Statman_Jon) and Thomas Byrne to discuss a record-breaking 2018 with a Christmas twist.

You can listen below or download it for free via iTunes or Spotify.



