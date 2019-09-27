Sprint stars Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and sprint hurdler Omar McLeod lead the Jamaican team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, which will be held from 27 September until 6 October.

Fraser-Pryce, a two-time Olympic 100m champion, has collected seven world titles in her storied career, including three at 100m and one at 200m, and will be contesting both once again in an attempt to add to her nearly unparalleled resumé. Meanwhile, Thompson is the reigning Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m and both will arrive in Doha as the co-world leaders in the 100m at 10.73.

McLeod, the reigning world and Olympic champion, currently sits fourth on the 2019 world list at 13.07.

Jamaican team for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 (including reserves)

Men -

100m: Yohan Blake, Tyquendo Tracey, Rasheed Dwyer, Andre Ewers (reserve)

200m: Yohan Blake, Rasheed Dwyer, Andre Ewers, Akeen Bloomfield (reserve)

400m: Akeen Bloomfield, Demish Gaye, Rusheen McDonald, Nathon Allen (reserve)

110m hurdles: Omar McLeod, Ronald Levy, Orlando Bennett, Andrew Riley

400m hurdles: Kemar Mowatt

4x100m relay: Yohan Blake, Tyquendo Tracey, Rasheed Dwyer, Julian Forte, Oshane Bailey, Andre Ewers

4x400m relay: Akeen Bloomfield, Demish Gaye, Terry Thomas, Javon Francis, Rusheen McDonald, Devaughn Baker, Nathon Allen, Demar Murray

Long jump: Tajay Gayle

Triple jump: Jordon Scott

Shot put: O’Dayne Richards

Discus throw: Fedrick Dacres, Traves Smikle, Chad Wright

Women -

100m: Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Briana Williams, Jonielle Smith (reserve)

200m: Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Schillonie Calvert-Powell, Shashalee Forbes (reserve)

400m: Shericka Jackson, Anastasia Le-Roy, Stephanie-Ann McPherson, Roneisha McGregor (reserve)

800m: Natoya Goule

1500m: Ashia Praught-Leer

100m hurdles: Danielle Williams, Janeek Brown, Megan Tapper, Yanique Thompson

400m hurdles: Janieve Russell, Rushell Clayton, Rhonda White, Shiann Salmon (reserve)

4x100m relay: Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Briana Williams, Jonielle Smith, Natalliah Whyte, Natasha Morrison, Schillonie Calvert-Powell, Shashalee Forbes

4x400m relay: Shericka Jackson, Anastasia Le-Roy, Stephanie-Ann McPherson, Roneisha McGregor, Tiffany James, Shiann Salmon, Janieve Russell, Natoya Goule

Long jump: Tisanna Hickling, Chanice Porter

Triple jump: Shanieka Ricketts, Kimberly Williams

Discus throw: Shadae Lawrence, Shanice Love

Shot put: Danniel Thomas-Dodd