Six years after making her debut at the Indoor Meeting Karlsruhe, Dafne Schippers will make her fifth appearance at the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting on 2 February.

After finishing fifth in 2013, fourth in 2014 and being disqualified for a false start in 2015, Schippers finally won in Karlsruhe in 2016.

The two-time world 200m champion is now seeking her second Karlsruhe victory, but she faces a tough field.

Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji, who took 60m bronze ahead of Schippers at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, will be in the line-up. Poland’s Ewa Swoboda, who in 2017 succeeded Schippers as the European indoor champion, will also be in Karlsruhe, as will Germany’s Rebekka Haase.

