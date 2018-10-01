Yuki Kawauchi and Desiree Linden will return to defend their titles at the Boston Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, on 15 April, 2019.

Kawauchi and Linden battled through dismal conditions last year, running in freezing rain and driving winds to claim their dramatic victories.

Known for his high-volume, high quality racing, Kawauchi has won over 30 marathons, holds the Japanese 50K national best time and has competed on three IAAF World Championships Marathon teams. But it was his victory in Boston that was his biggest to date.

“My victory in Boston was a moment in my marathon life that I will never forget,” Kawauchi said. “I look forward to meeting all my fellow runners in Boston and running together with them.”

Linden, a two-time U.S. Olympian, captured headlines across the US with her victory, the first by an American woman in 33 years in the race.

“In 2007, I ran my first Boston Marathon; I absolutely fell in love with the event, the course, the city, all of it,” Linden said.

“I thought I had every experience imaginable racing in Boston, but in 2019 I’m thrilled and proud to have another first as I’ll start the race as the defending Boston Marathon champion.”

