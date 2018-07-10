A head-to-head battle between Sam Kendricks and Thiago Braz in the pole vault and a reunion of the 2017 World Championships podium finishers in the men's long jump will be among the star attractions at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, the fourth leg of the 2018 IAAF Diamond League, on 31 May.

World champion Kendricks and Olympic champion Braz are both members of the event's six-metre club, the former with a 6.00m lifetime best and the latter with 6.03m.

They'll be joined by Poland's world silver medallist Piotr Lisek, another member of the six-metre fraternity with a 6.00m indoor best set in 2017.

In the long jump, world champion Luvo Manyonga of South Africa will take on world silver medallist Jarrion Lawson the US and Ruswahl Samaai, who jumped to bronze in London last year.

They'll all need to keep an eye out for Juan Miguel Echevarría of Cuba, who took surprise gold at the World Indoor Championships in March.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL