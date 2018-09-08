Five-time world champion Bernard Lagat of the United States will make his highly anticipated marathon debut at the TCS New York City Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, on 4 November.

Lagat, 43, has competed at every summer Olympics on the track since the Sydney 2000 Games, winning silver and bronze over 1500m in 2004 and 2000, respectively, when representing his native Kenya. Lagat has 11 world championship medals to his name in the 1500m, 3000m, and 5000m, including five golds. He is also the US record-holder in all three distances.

Most recently, he competed at the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018, finishing 31st in 1:02:16.

“I first competed in New York City in 2001 at the Millrose Games, and fell in love with the city on that trip. I’ve been back again and again," Lagat said.

"A few years ago, I was able to watch the New York City Marathon from one of the lead vehicles, and I knew that when I ran a marathon someday, I wanted it to be in New York.”

The men's line-up announced on Thursday (23) also includes Ethiopia’s 2013 and 2015 Boston Marathon champion Lelisa Desisa and 2018 Virgin Money London Marathon runner-up Shura Kitata; Mexico’s two-time Olympian Juan Luis Barrios; Kenya’s 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru; four-time US Olympian Abdi Abdirahman; Rio 2016 Olympian Jared Ward and 2018 Boston Marathon third-place finisher Shadrack Biwott.

Defending champion Geoffrey Kamworor of Kenya was previously announced.

