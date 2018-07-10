Follow every run, jump and throw from the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rome by heading to the competition's live results page and by listening to coverage on IAAF Radio.
For all other news and information about the 2018 series, head to the IAAF Diamond League section of this website and the official IAAF Diamond League website.
2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar:
4 May – Doha, QAT
12 May – Shanghai, CHN
26 May – Eugene, USA
31 May – Rome, ITA
7 Jun – Oslo, NOR
10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE
30 Jun – Paris, FRA
5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI
13 Jul – Rabat, MAR
20 Jul – Monaco, MON
21-22 Jul – London, GBR
18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR
30 Aug – Zurich, SUI
31 Aug – Brussels, BEL