Follow every run, jump and throw from the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rome by heading to the competition's live results page and by listening to coverage on IAAF Radio.

For all other news and information about the 2018 series, head to the IAAF Diamond League section of this website and the official IAAF Diamond League website.



2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL