World indoor champion Christian Coleman will run at the Müller Anniversary Games when the IAAF Diamond League meeting heads to London on 21-22 July.

Coleman made his mark on the global stage with world 100m silver at the IAAF World Championships London 2017, finishing just 0.02 shy of claiming gold but also placing ahead of Usain Bolt.

The 22-year-old US sprinter became the most talked about athlete of this year’s indoor season as he smashed the world indoor 60m record with 6.34 in Albuquerque before going on to take world 60m gold at the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 in a championship record of 6.37.

With the indoor season now behind him, Coleman will turn his attention to the summer.

“I’ve enjoyed some really special moments in the UK in what has been a really short period of time, so to come back over and live that London Stadium experience once again will be huge,” he said.

“While I haven’t competed at the Müller Anniversary Games before, I do have some pretty special World Championship memories from last summer and winning silver in the 100m. The atmosphere was just incredible; to have so many people there in support was crazy. The UK knows how to do track and field and do it well, so I’m definitely excited to be coming back.”

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL