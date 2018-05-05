Organisers of the Muller Anniversary Games have confirmed that triple Olympic medallist Andre de Grasse will line up against world indoor champion Christian Coleman at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in London on 21-22 July.

De Grasse established himself as one of the world’s best sprinters in 2015 with world bronze in the 100m and 4x100m. At the Olympic Games one year later, the Canadian earned 100m bronze, 200m silver in a national record of 19.80, and 4x100m bronze.

In 2017 De Grasse won the 100m at the IAAF Diamond League meetings in Oslo and Stockholm and the 200m in Rome and Rabat. But a hamstring tear just days out from the IAAF World Championships put paid to any plans of picking up more global medals.

Now on the comeback trail and in great health, De Grasse aims to be faster than ever in 2018.

The IAAF Diamond League meeting in London will mark De Grasse’s first race against world indoor record-holder Coleman, whose participation in the British capital was announced last month.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL