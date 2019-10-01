Defending champion Vivian Cheruiyot and 2018 TCS New York City Marathon winner Mary Keitany will return to the Virgin Money London Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, on 28 April.

They join their compatriots Gladys Cherono, the 2018 BMW Berlin Marathon champion, and Brigid Kosgei, who won the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in October, meaning the winners of the last four Abbott World Marathon Majors will be on the London start line.

Cheruiyot, who is also the reigning Olympic 5000m champion and the runner-up behind Keitany in New York last November, said: “It was a great moment for me winning last year’s Virgin Money London Marathon and I am very much looking forward to returning in April.

Mary Keitany wins the London Marathon

“The line-up for this year’s race is, once again, incredibly strong so I know I will need to be at my very best to repeat last year’s victory but it is a challenge that I’m really looking forward to. I will be ready.”

Also confirmed to run are the Ethiopian trio of Tirunesh Dibaba, the three-time Olympic champion on the track and third fastest woman of all time, who finished second in London and won Chicago in 2017; Tadelech Bekele, who finished third in London last year; and 21-year-old Roza Dereje, second in Chicago and winner of the Dubai Marathon in 2018.

