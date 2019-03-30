Two-time world 200m champion Dafne Schippers will race in Spain for the first time in her career when she lines up for the 60m at the Madrid Indoor Meeting – part of the IAAF World Indoor Tour – on 8 February.

The Dutch heptathlete-turned-sprinter holds the European 200m record outdoors with the 21.63 clocking she produced to win the 2015 world title. But she is also one of the fastest ever European women indoors at 60m; her best of 7.00 puts her equal third on the European all-time list.

Less than a month after racing in Madrid, the 26-year-old will be aiming to regain her European indoor crown at the distance, having won in 2015 in 7.05. She went on to take world indoor silver one year later in 7.04.

Organisers of the Madrid Indoor Meeting will announce more top names in the coming days.

