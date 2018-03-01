Twelve months after their victories at the Madrid Indoor Meeting, world record-holder Genzebe Dibaba and world silver medallist Adam Kszczot will return to the Spanish capital for the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting on 8 February.

Dibaba, who last year won the 1000m in Madrid with a national indoor record of 2:33.06, will contest the 1500m at this year’s meeting, the distance at which she holds the world record indoors and out.

The 2015 world champion will line up against 2014 world indoor silver medallist Axumawit Embaye of Ethiopia, European champion Angelika Cichocka of Poland, African silver medallist Malika Akkaoui of Morocco and Spanish duo Solange Andrea Pereira and Marta Perez.

Adam Kszczot will be aiming to repeat his 800m victory from 2017. The Pole has won five continental titles at the distance – two outdoors and three indoors – and has earned silver medals at the past two World Championships. His indoor PB of 1:44.57 ranks him fourth on the world indoor all-time list.

Ethiopia’s 2013 world champion and two-time world indoor champion Mohamed Aman, who is ranked one place ahead of Kszczot on the world indoor 800m all-time list, will also be in Madrid, along with Spanish record-holder Kevin Lopez, European indoor bronze medallist Alvaro de Arriba, Daniel Andujar and Jesus Gonzalez.

Organisers for the IAAF