General News Madrid, Spain

Where to watch the IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting in Madrid

The Madrid Indoor Meeting, the third stop on the IAAF World Indoor Tour, will be broadcast on various free-to-air and subscription platforms around the world.

Action from the Gallur Sports Complex in the Spanish capital will be shown on the following platforms (free-to-air platforms are shown in italic):

• TVP Poland
MTV Finland
• Sportlib Sweden
• FloSports UK & Ireland
Belarus TV
• Supersport South Africa
• Flow Sports Caribbean
• Astro Malaysia
• DAZN Japan

Stay tuned to the IAAF website, social media platforms and live page for all the latest news, reviews and behind-the-scenes coverage from Madrid.

The IAAF was delighted to help fans access the first two meetings of the IAAF World Indoor Tour via a live stream. We hope to do more of this for future events.

