The Madrid Indoor Meeting, the third stop on the IAAF World Indoor Tour, will be broadcast on various free-to-air and subscription platforms around the world.

Action from the Gallur Sports Complex in the Spanish capital will be shown on the following platforms (free-to-air platforms are shown in italic):

• TVP Poland

• MTV Finland

• Sportlib Sweden

• FloSports UK & Ireland

• Belarus TV

• Supersport South Africa

• Flow Sports Caribbean

• Astro Malaysia

• DAZN Japan

The IAAF was delighted to help fans access the first two meetings of the IAAF World Indoor Tour via a live stream. We hope to do more of this for future events.