The Madrid Indoor Meeting, the third stop on the IAAF World Indoor Tour, will be broadcast on various free-to-air and subscription platforms around the world.
Action from the Gallur Sports Complex in the Spanish capital will be shown on the following platforms (free-to-air platforms are shown in italic):
• TVP Poland
• MTV Finland
• Sportlib Sweden
• FloSports UK & Ireland
• Belarus TV
• Supersport South Africa
• Flow Sports Caribbean
• Astro Malaysia
• DAZN Japan
