Sydney McLaughlin, the 2018 IAAF Female Rising Star award winner, will return to the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the opening meeting of the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Tour, on Saturday 26 January.

Organisers of the meeting's 24th edition have yet to announce which event McLaughlin, the world U20 record holder in the 400m hurdles, will be contesting, but it's likely to be either the 300m or 500m. There is also a women's 60m on the programme which could also be a possibility for the all-round sprint and hurdling ace.

This will be McLaughlin’s second appearance at the meeting. In 2017, her final year in high school, McLaughlin was part of a US squad that broke the world indoor best in the distance medley relay, clocking 10:40.31. All three of McLaughlin’s squad mates from that record-setting quartet will also be returning to compete in this year's edition: 2013 World Championships 800m silver medallist Brenda Martinez, 2016 Olympic 1500m bronze medallist Jenny Simpson, and Emma Coburn, the reigning world champion in the 3000m steeplechase.

The race will be McLauglin's first appearance since 9 June 2018, a day she won the NCAA title in the 400m hurdles and ran the third leg for the University of Kentucky's 4x400m relay, which eventually finished fourth. McLauglin, 19, has since joined the professional ranks.

Other sprinters recently announced include local sprint star Gabby Thomas, who last year clocked a 22.38 collegiate indoor 200m record at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Organisers and Bob Ramsak for the IAAF

2019 IAAF World Indoor Tour

26 January – Boston

2 February – Karlsruhe

6 February – Torun

8 February – Madrid

16 February – Birmingham

20 February – Dusseldorf