European champion and 2019 world leader Malaika Mihambo will be among the marquee attractions at the 78th ISTAF, an IAAF World Challenge Meeting, on 1 September.

The 25-year-old German is the hottest longer jumper in the world at the moment, undefeated in seven competitions outdoors this year with the three farthest jumps in the world and four of the best five. Mihambo improved to 7.16m at the German championships on 4 August.

She'll face Nigeria's Ese Brume, the three-time defending African champion who also joined the seven-metre club this season, leaping 7.05m at the Turkish championships on 4 August where she competed as a guest. European silver medallist Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk from Ukraine and 2012 Olympic silver medallist Yelena Sokolova.

Germany's powerful javelin quartet - Thomas Rohler, Johannes Vetter, Andreas Hofmann and Julian Weber will also figure prominently when their event takes centre stage at Berlin's fabled Olympic Stadium.

European champion Mateusz Przybylko will contest the high jump and Gesa Felicitas Krause, the European champion in the 3000m steeplechase, will contest an abbreviated 2000m steeplechase contest.

The men's pole vault features high-powered entries with Armand Duplantis facing off against Poland's Piotr Lisek.

Also announced were Olympic champion Christoph Harting and world and European champion Andrius Gudzius in the discus throw.

Organisers for the IAAF