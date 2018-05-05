Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and 100m world champion Tori Bowie will be among the headline acts at the adidas Boost Boston Games street meet on 19-20 May.

Last year, Miller-Uibo set a world best of 21.76 for the straight 200m to better Allyson Felix’s seven-year-old record by more than half a second. The Bahamian since added world bronze over 200m to her tally of international accolades and completed an impressive 200m/400m IAAF Diamond League double triumph to close her 2017 campaign.

This year, Miller-Uibo will line up over 150m. At last year’s meet, Bowie dominated the distance in a record 16.30 –-a time Miller-Uibo will no doubt be chasing-– with Bowie focusing on her prime event this year, the 100m. The Olympic silver medalist cemented her status among the world’s greatest sprinters when she took 100m gold in 10.85 at the World Championships in London last August.

The sprints will take place on an elevated track on Charles Street in Boston's city centre on the event's second day. On Saturday (19), Olympians and world-class middle-distance runners will descend on the Henry G. Steinbrenner Stadium on the campus of MIT to contest distances from 800m to 5000m.

Also announced are rising sprint star Noah Lyles who will compete in the men's 150m. Despite an injury-ridden outdoor season lat year, the former world U20 champion finished 2017 on a high to win the IAAF Diamond League trophy over 200m.

Christina Manning headlines the 100m hurdles field, having just come off an excellent indoor season. Manning won the IAAF World Indoor Tour 60m hurdles jackpot in February before going on to win silver at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham a week later.

She'll face rival and friend Sharika Nelvis, with whom she provided one of the most entertaining head-to-head rivalries of this past indoor season. Also set to compete in the hurdles will be Nadine Visser, who took world indoor bronze in Birmingham.

