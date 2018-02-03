World and Olympic champion Omar McLeod, world champion Emma Coburn and Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo have announced they will compete at the NYRR Millrose Games at The Armory’s New Balance Track & Field Center on 3 February 2018.

One year on from his Olympic triumph in Rio, McLeod won the world 110m hurdles title in London earlier this year. The Jamaican also won the world indoor title in 2016 and owns the Jamaican records of 7.41 for the 60m hurdles and 12.90 for the 110m hurdles.

Coburn won the steeplechase at this year’s World Championships, setting a championship record – and North American record – of 9:02.58 in the process. She will be competing in the 3000m at the Millrose Games.

Miller-Uibo won the Olympic 400m title last year, following it with a bronze medal over 200m at this year’s World Championships. The Bahamian will contest the 300m at the Millrose Games and will aim to improve on her meeting record of 35.71 set last year.

