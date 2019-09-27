The Mondotrack WS (World Series) state-of-the-art track is ready to welcome the world's best athletes to the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at the Qatari capital's Khalifa Stadium from 27 September until 6 October.

Delivered to Khalifa Stadium in 681 rolls in January of last year, two professional installers from Mondo, assisted by a local crew, installed the track, which covers a surface of 8876 square metres, in just 40 days.

“We are proud to be part of the transformation of the stadium, which is the first in the world to be awarded a four-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System," said Maurizio Stroppiana, Managing Director of MONDO S.p.A.

"In addition to the innovative pink color and to the traditional athletic performance, our MONDOTRACK WS is GREENGUARD Gold certified for its low VOC emissions, which effectively contributes to minimising the stadium’s ecological footprint. We praise Qatar’s commitment to sustainability, and we thank the IAAF, The IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 and the Aspire Zone Foundation for sharing with MONDO the same vision for a sustainable future.”

Khalifa International Stadium, Stroppiana points out, focuses on sustainability as a key element in its design and operation and has achieved a four-star GSAS rating, making it one of the most sustainable stadiums in the region.

Mondo works closely with professional athletes and international universities to identify the ideal characteristics of track surfaces used for high-level competitions. Thanks to this collaboration, Mondo transformed specific needs of athletes into new technologies and applied them to the Mondotrack WS, which was used for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, to optimise it for the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Mondo is extremely focused on helping track and field athletes improve their performance, not only because we want to provide the best conditions to perform, but we also want to help them record their fastest times ever during one of the world’s biggest and most exciting competitions,” Stroppiana added.

During the IAAF Congress in Doha, Mondo will display the details of these track improvements and unveil its Mondotrack WS technologies.

Doha will mark the 12th time that Mondo has been the supplier for the IAAF World Championships.

Mondo for the IAAF