Dozens of records fell at last week’s NACAC Championships in Toronto in what was the third edition of the event.

Many of the continent’s leading athletes travelled to Varsity Stadium for the three-day event as championship records were achieved in 26 of the 42 disciplines.

USA dominated the championships, topping the medals table with 25 gold, 19 silver and 17 bronze. Jamaica followed with seven gold medals, while hosts Canada picked up three titles.

Many of the stars of the championships will now turn their attention to the next big international competition on the athletics calendar, the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 on 8-9 September.

Ten of the more memorable performances from Toronto are listed below, alphabetically by athlete. Did you have a favourite moment? Then why not join in the conversation on Twitter?

Fedrick Dacres (JAM) discus

Having won the Commonwealth title earlier in the year, discus thrower Fedrick Dacres scooped his second major crown of 2018, throwing a championship record of 68.47m.

Marquis Dendy (USA) long jump

World indoor bronze medallist Marquis Dendy produced a season’s best of 8.29m to smash the championship record in the first round of the long jump.

Kendra Harrison (USA) 100m hurdles

After a disqualification at the 2015 World Championships, an absence from the 2016 Olympics and a fourth-place finish at the 2017 World Championships, world indoor champion Kendra Harrison won her first international outdoor title, clocking a championship record of 12.55.

Darrell Hill (USA) shot put

Five men threw beyond the previous championship record in a high-quality shot put final. USA’s Darrell Hill was the best of them, though, taking gold with 21.68m.

Shamier Little (USA) 400m hurdles

In a race where all three medallists finished inside the previous championship record, USA’s Shamier Little took the 400m hurdles title in 53.32, the second-fastest time in the world this year.

Brandon McBride (CAN) 800m

The men’s 800m proved to be the best event for the host nation as Brandon McBride and Marco Arop secured a Canadian 1-2 finish.

Kyron McMaster (IVB) 400m hurdles

Two weeks after winning at the CAC Games, Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands picked up another 400m hurdles title, winning in a championship record of 48.18.

Katie Nageotte (USA) pole vault

In challenging windy conditions, USA’s Katie Nageotte upset the form book to win the pole vault title with a championship record of 4.75m, beating world indoor champion Sandi Morris and 2015 world champion Yarisley Silva.

Levern Spencer (LCA) high jump

Eleven years after earning her first gold, St Lucian high jumper Levern Spencer became the first athlete in NACAC Championships history to win three successive titles, equalling her own championship record of 1.91m.

Ajee Wilson (USA) 800m

Pushed all the way by Jamaica’s Natoya Goule, world bronze medallist Ajee Wilson took three seconds off the championship record to win the 800m in 1:57.52.



IAAF