The local organising committee of the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 has published the Official Bulletin for this year's championships.

The championships will be staged in the southeastern Spanish city on 24 March 2018.

"One of two event slogans of this global running festival is “If You Run, You Can”, symbolising the personal fitness challenge of road running and the aspiration to participate in an event which offers a unique blend of the world’s best elite athletes and 15,000 recreational runners," said IAAF President Sebastian Coe. "Does any other global sport offer the general public the opportunity to compete at its World Championships?"

"This will be a wonderful opportunity to see the best athletes in the world at this distance in action on a circuit that is perfect for achieving fast times," said Raul Chapado, Chairman of the Organising Committee. "The organisation has designed a route of great beauty and charm that will be lined by fans cheering all the runners on, as Valencia and its inhabitants have a true passion for running."

Click here to download the bulletin (13MB PDF).

IAAF