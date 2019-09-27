Seven of the top eight women in the world steeplechase rankings will clash at the Oslo Bislett Games on 13 June, organisers of the IAAF Diamond League meeting have announced.

Kenya’s world record-holder Beatrice Chepkoech will face, among others, world champion Emma Coburn, world U20 champion Celliphine Chespol and 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng.

Chepkoech, who smashed the world record in Monaco last year with 8:44.32, will be competing in Oslo for the first time.

When the meeting record of 9:07.14 was set by Milcah Chemos in 2012, it was the fourth-fastest performance in history at that time. It has now slipped outside the top 50 performances of all time, but it looks set for serious revision on 13 June.

Chepkoech’s compatriot Kiyeng will be making her third appearance in Oslo, having won the steeplechase there in 2016 and 2018.

USA’s Coburn will also be back in the Norwegian capital after finishing a close second to Kiyeng last year by just 0.07.

Chespol, the third-fastest woman in history for the event, and fellow Kenyan Norah Jeruto are both members of the exclusive sub-nine-minute club.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai and Bahrain’s Winfred Mutile Yavi, who finished second and third to Chespol at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships, add further quality to the line-up.

Two-time European champion Gesa Felicitas Kraus of Germany is also in the field. There will also be huge local interest in Norway’s multiple European medallist and Olympic finalist Karoline Bjerkeli Grøvdal, who has her eyes firmly focused on her Norwegian record of 9:13.35.

