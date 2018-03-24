Organisers of the Bislett Games have announced that world champion Emma Coburn of the USA will face home star Karoline Grovdal in the steeplechase at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Oslo on 7 June.

Coburn was a surprise winner of the world title in London last year, setting a championship record of 9:02.58 and taking five seconds off her own North American record in the process.

Grovdal also produced a surprising end-of-season steeplechase performance in August last year, albeit on a smaller stage. Competing at the Norwegian Championships in what was her first steeplechase race in six years, Grovdal smashed her PB by 20 seconds with a solo 9:13.35 clocking, moving her to seventh on the European all-time list.

Grovdal, who won two European junior steeplechase titles before giving up the discipline in 2011, will return to her former specialist event this year. And in Oslo, not only will she have great competition in the form of Coburn, but she will also have a stadium full of supportive fans.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL