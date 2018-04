Antonella Palmisano will lead Italy's squad of 19 to the IAAF World Race Walking Team Championships Taicang 2018 on 5-6 May.

Palmisano, 26, took bronze in the 20km event at last year's World Championships in London, and was fourth at the 2016 Olympic Games. More recently, she finished second at the IAAF Race Walking Challenge meeting in Rio Maior on 7 April.

She'll be joined in the 20km race by national record holder Eleonora Giorgi who's won two races in the past month, at Lugano and Podebrady.

Italian team for Taicang

MEN -

20km: Marco de Luca, Francesco Fortunato, Giorgio Rubino, Massimo Stano, Federico Tontodonati

50km: Andrea Agrusti, Michele Antonelli, Stefano Chiesa, Matteo Giupponi

U20 10km: Nicolas Fanelli, Davide Finocchietti, Riccardo Orsoni

WOMEN -

20km: Nicole Colombi, Eleonora Dominici, Eleonora Anna Giorgi, Antonella Palmisano, Valentina Trapletti

50km: Mariavittoria Becchetii

U20 10km: Valeria Disabato