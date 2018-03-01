The local organising committee of the Paris 2020 European Championships is seeking a competition director.

The competition director will be in charge of the planning and management of all technical aspects of the competition, in cooperation with the appointed technical delegates, European Athletics competition managers, the different department of the local organising committee (LOC) and relevant stakeholders.

The full job description and details of how to apply can be viewed and downloaded here.

The closing date for applications is 20 November 2017.

Paris 2020 for the IAAF