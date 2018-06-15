The local organising committee of the Paris 2020 European Championships is seeking an operations manager and a logistics manager.

The operations manager will take care of all operational aspects of the event, including management of volunteers plan, security aspects, clothing and welcome bags management, and non-competition activities linked to the event.

The logistics manager will take care of the planning and management of all logistical aspects of the event, including accommodation and meals, transportation, team attachés and accreditation matters as well as teams’ village management.

The closing date for applications is 15 June 2018.

