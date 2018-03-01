The provisional entry lists for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, which take place from 1-4 March, are now available.

The entries, as at 25 February, are now available via the athletes page on the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018 mini-site where users can quickly search and browse all 632 athletes from 144 teams entered in the 17th edition of the IAAF's second largest event.

The lists are also available to download as PDF documents listing entries by event and season's best [download | view] and entries by country [download | view].

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting which takes place on Thursday 1 March at 10:00 in Birmingham.

For the latest news on the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, be sure to check our regularly updated dedicated mini-site and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

IAAF