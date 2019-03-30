Norwegian brothers Jakob, Filip and Henrik Ingebrigtsen will make their IAAF World Indoor Tour debut when they line up for the men’s 1500m at the PSD Bank Athletics Meeting in Düsseldorf on 20 February.

The Ingebrigtsens are currently training in South Africa as part of their preparation for the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow on 1-3 March. Before then, the trio will compete in Dusseldorf and all three are looking forward to racing in the Arena-Sportpark.

“We are well prepared and ready to rock Düsseldorf,” said older brother Henrik, the 2012 European 1500m champion.

At the age of 17, younger brother Jakob completed an astounding 1500m/5000m double at last year’s European Championships in Berlin. In doing so, he became the third member of the family to win a senior European title with Filip having won the 1500m crown in 2016.

The brothers will face stiff competition in Dusseldorf as they’ll take on Djibouti’s 2014 world indoor champion Ayanleh Souleiman, Poland’s world indoor silver medallist Marcin Lewandowski, 2015 European indoor champion and two-time world indoor silver medallist Jakub Holusa, and 2014 world indoor silver medallist Aman Wote of Ethiopia.

Organisers for the IAAF