Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela, the Trinidad and Tobago men’s 4x400m relay team and Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar were honoured for their achievements this year at the Association of Olympic Committees ANOC Awards 2017 in Prague on Thursday (2).

Rojas and the Trinidad and Tobago relay team were named Best Female and Best Male Athletes from the Americas while Barshim received the award for Best Male Athlete from Asia.

At the World Championships in London last August, Rojas won a thrilling competition in the triple jump, edging former champion Caterine Ibarguen by just two centimetres.

The Trinidad and Tobago squad of Jarrin Solomon, Jereem Richards, Machel Cedenio and Lalonde Gordon clocked a 2:58.12 national record to upset the United States in the 4x400m relay at the World Championships. Rennie Quow, who competed in the opening round, was also among those honoured.

Barshim meanwhile was one of the most consistent and dominant athletes of the year, piecing together an undefeated season in 11 competitions, including the World Championships.

The awards ceremony, held at the Forum Karlin in the Czech capital, honoured the best male and best female athletes of all five continents for their exceptional sporting achievements throughout the year.

Bob Ramsak for the IAAF