World champion Maria Lasitskene, world silver medallist Yuliya Levchenko and world indoor bronze medallist Alessia Trost will highlight the high jump at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, the fourth leg of the IAAF Diamond League, on 31 May.

Held on the legendary infield where Stefka Kostadinova set the world record of 2.09m in 1987, the high jump looks set to be one of the highlights of the meeting in Rome.

Lasitskene is undefeated since July 2016 and has notched up a streak of 38 consecutive victories. She has won two world titles, two world indoor titles and two IAAF Diamond League trophies.

The 25-year-old won in Rome last year with 2.00m and went on to set an IAAF Diamond League record of 2.06m in Lausanne, climbing to fifth place on the world all-time list.

Levchenko earned the silver medal at last year’s World Championships at the age of 19, clearing two metres for the first time in her career with 2.01m. Earlier in the year, the Ukrainian won the European under-23 title.

Trost earned the bronze medal at the recent World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, her first global medal since winning the world U20 title in 2012. The Italian joined the two-metre club back in 2013 at the age of 19; since then, she earned European under-23 gold in 2013 and 2015, European indoor silver in 2015, and finished fifth at the 2016 Olympic Games.

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL