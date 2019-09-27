Organisers of the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea have announced a host of top athletes set to compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Rome on 6 June.

A total of 134 world and Olympic medals have been won by 55 of the athletes on the star-studded list.

Double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson will face triple European champion Dina Asher-Smith, double world silver medallist Marie-Josee Ta Lou and US champion Aleia Hobbs in the 100m.

World silver medallist and IAAF Diamond League champion Salwa Eid Naser will contest the 400m alongside Olympic bronze medallist Shericka Jackson, world indoor silver medallist Shakima Wimbley and European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic.

Rai Benjamin, the third-fastest man in history for the event, leads the 400m hurdles field. World champion Kori Carter takes on Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad in the women’s event, while the men’s 110m hurdles field includes 2015 world champion Sergey Shubenkov, Olympic silver medallist Orlando Ortega, world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi and European champion Pascal Martinot-Lagarde.

In the men’s 5000m, world champion Muktar Edris faces IAAF Diamond League champion Selemon Barega and Olympic silver medallist Paul Chelimo. European champion Laura Muir leads the women’s 1500m field, while 2012 Olympic silver medallist Nijel Amos goes in the men’s 800m.

Olympic champions star in both throwing events with Ryan Crouser lining up in the men’s shot and Barbora Spotakova contesting the women’s javelin.

Katerina Stefanidi, another Olympic champion, faces world indoor champion Sandi Morris in the women’s pole vault, while Pedro Pablo Pichardo heads up the men’s triple jump field.

Meeting organisers had previously announced that Noah Lyles would take on Michael Norman in the 200m, and that Gianmarco Tamberi will face Olympic champion Derek Drouin and 2013 world champion Bogdan Bondarenko in the high jump.

