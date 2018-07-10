Organisers of the Bank of America Chicago Marathon announced today that defending champion Galen Rupp and Jordan Hasay will return to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, an IAAF Gold Label road race, on 7 October.

"Galen and Jordan are leading an exciting American resurgence in the marathon, and we are thrilled to welcome them back to Chicago this coming fall," said Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "Galen won in a decisive move last year and just dominated a talented men's field. Jordan ran with pure guts and she was rewarded with a podium finish and the fastest American time ever run on Chicagos course. She has found her distance with the marathon.

Rupp's commitment to the race comes on the heels of his victory and personal best at the Prague Marathon on 6 May. Rupp ran to a convincing win, stopping the clock in 2:06:07 to become the third-fastest US marathoner.

Rupp, the 2016 Olympic Marathon bronze medallist and the 2012 Olympic 10,000m silver medallist, stamped his name in Chicago Marathon history with less than three miles to go last fall to become the first US male runner to win since Khalid Khannouchi broke the tape in 2002, clocking 2:09:20.

Last fall, Hasay hit the first 10 kilometres on course-record pace and hung on to finish third in 2:20:57, the second-fastest time ever recorded by a US athlete.

"I'm thrilled to be coming back to Chicago," said Hasay. My goal is to target a fast time and contend for the win."

Organisers for the IAAF