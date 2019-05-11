Mariya Lasitskene, the world’s dominant high jumper, will face an incredible collection of young Prefontaine Classic debutantes as she attempts to repeat her success from the 2017 edition of the IAAF Diamond League meeting, where she raised the meeting record to 2.03m.

Lasitskene knows how to win. Since 2014 she has won two world titles, two world indoor crowns, two European indoor gold medals and a European title. Last year she won her third Diamond League title – the most ever in this event.

Vashti Cunningham already has a global title, having won the 2016 world indoor gold medal in Portland with a leap of 1.99m that bettered Lasitskene’s world U20 indoor record.

Ukraine’s Yulia Levchenko equalled the world age-19 best of 2.01m to take the silver medal behind Lasitskene at the IAAF World Championships London 2017. At last month’s European Indoor Championships she added another silver medal to her collection, again finishing behind Lasitskene.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh jumped a world age-17 best of 1.99m in January, tying Cunningham’s world U20 indoor record. She was only 15 when she won the 2017 world U18 title and last year she succeeded Levchenko as Youth Olympic Games champion.

Lithuania’s Airine Palsyte won the 2017 European indoor title with 2.01m and picked up the bronze medal at this year’s edition.

Shortly winning gold medals in the high jump and heptathlon at the 2014 World U20 Championships, Morgan Lake has focused exclusively on the high jump. She finished fourth at last year’s World Indoor Championships and earned silver at the Commonwealth Games.

Sweden’s Erika Kinsey is a two-time world indoor finalist and has a best of 1.97m.

