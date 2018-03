The start list for the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 on 24 March are now available. A record 288 athletes --160 men and 122 women-- from 82 countries have entered.

Download the men's here and the women's here.

You can also download the men's and women's athlete biographies.

Timetable -

Women's race: 17:05

Men's race: 17:30

IAAF