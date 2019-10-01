World and Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi opened her 2019 season with a victory at the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada, on Friday (18).

Stefanidi, who won a third IAAF Diamond League trophy last year, edged US indoor champion Katie Nageotte on countback at 4.74m.

Entering the competition at 4.56m, Stefanidi sailed clear on her first try while Nageotte needed all three of her jumps before finding her rhythm and moving on.

Both topped 4.66m on their first tries and 4.74m with their second before passing at 4.80m. Both bowed out after three tries at 4.86m.

Lexi Jacobus, a two-time NCAA indoor champion, topped 4.66, equalling her indoor career best, to finish third.

Matt Ludwig, the 2017 NCAA champion outdoors, cleared an indoor personal best of 5.71m to take the victory on the men's side. He closed the competition with three misses at 5.81m.

Seito Yamamoto of Japan was second at the same height with Andrew Irwin, another former two-time NCAA indoor champion, third at 5.61m.

In his eagerly anticipated 2019 debut, Armand Duplantis, the 2018 IAAF Rising Star award winner and European champion, topped 5.51m on his first try but topped out at his next to bow out of the competition at 5.71m.

