Double European champion Justyna Swiety-Ersetic will lead the women's 400m field at the Orlen Copernicus Cup in Torun, the third stop on the 2019 IAAF World Indoor Tour, on 6 February.

At last summer's European Championships in Berlin, Swiety-Ersetic collected two gold medals in about 90 minutes, first taking the 400m title in 50.41, a lifetime best, then returning to the track to anchor Poland's victorious 4x400m relay. That capped a strong year for the 26-year-old, who also ran to her second consecutive 4x400m world indoor silver at the World Indoor Championships in March.

Although the women's 400m is not a scoring World Indoor Tour discipline this year, Copernicus Cup organisers have assembled a solid field.

In Torun, Swiety-Ersetic will face Lea Sprunger of Switzerland who defeated the Pole at last year's Copernicus Cup clocking a 51.28 meeting record. The field will also include Dutchwoman Lisanne de Witte, the bronze medallist in Berlin last summer, who clocked a 50.77 national record in the German capital.

Poland's Iga Baumgart-Witan and Madiea Ghafoor from The Netherlands, fifth and eighth respectively in the Berlin final, will also be in the field, along with Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik, the lead-off runner on Poland's victorious 4x400m European Championships squad.

Organisers and Bob Ramsak for the IAAF

2019 IAAF World Indoor Tour

26 January – Boston

2 February – Karlsruhe

6 February – Torun

8 February – Madrid

16 February – Birmingham

20 February – Dusseldorf