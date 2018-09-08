The curtain fell on the 21st African Championships less than 24 hours ago, but memories from the competition in Asaba, Nigeria, are sure to linger for many years to come.

Kenya captured the most titles with 11, along with six silver and two bronze for a total of 19 medals. South Africa took home the most medals with 30 in all, nine of those gold, 13 silver and eight bronze. Host Nigeria tallied 19 as well, with nine gold, five silver and five bronze.

With the right to represent Africa at the IAAF Continental Cup Ostrava 2018 on 8-9 September on the line, the championships dished out plenty of dramatic and thrilling moments over the past week.

For five straight days, athletics fans packed the house at Stephen Keshi Memorial Stadium to provide an electric and unforgettable atmosphere for the 21st African Championships. Thanks Asaba! pic.twitter.com/u9Dtku6Fgi — IAAF (@iaaforg) August 6, 2018

Ten of the more memorable performances from those past five days of action at Stephen Keshi Memorial Stadium are listed below, alphabetically by athlete. Did you have a favourite moment? Then why not join in the conversation on Twitter?

Nijel Amos (BOT)

800m champion, successfully defending his title in a dramatic showdown against world leader Emmanuel Korir.

Ese Brume (NGR)

Long jump champion who reached a season's best of 6.83m to clinch her third successive title.

Winny Chebet (KEN)

1500m champion after holding off a late-race charge by Moroccans Rabab Arrafi and Malika Akkaoui. Just 0.15 separated the top three finishers.

Beatrice Chepkoech (KEN)

3000m steeplechase champion in 8:59.88, the ninth fastest run of all time and one of the fastest un-paced performances ever.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (NGR)

The men's shot put champion who dominated the competition with a 21.05m effort to win by nearly two metres.

Nigeria women's 4x100m relay

The loudest roar of the week by the enthusiastic near-capacity crowd that filled the stadium each day came during and after the victory by the Nigerian quartet of Joy Udo-Gabriel, Blessing Okagbare, Tobi Amusan and Rosemary Chukwuma.

Ruswahl Samaai (RSA)

Long jump champion. Samaai defeated compatriot Luvo Manyonga by just two centimetres with an 8.45m season's best leap in a competition in which the pair nearly matched each other's jumps almost round by round.

Caster Semenya (RSA)

400m and 800m champion; in the former she clocked 49.96, a national record.

Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV)

100m and 200m champion, silver medallist in the 4x100m

Edward Zakayo (KEN)

5000m champion. Just three weeks after taking gold at the IAAF World U20 Championships, the teenager claimed his first senior title in a perfectly executed tactical race.



IAAF