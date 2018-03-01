Double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson and double world silver medallist Marie-Josée Ta Lou have been confirmed as part of an all-star 60m field with one month to go to the Müller Indoor Grand Prix Glasgow, the final IAAF World Indoor Tour meeting of 2018.

The women’s 60m on February 25 is expected to be the afternoon's blue riband event as Thompson and Ta Lou join Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers, the world 200m champion, and Dina Asher-Smith of Great Britain, who have already been confirmed.

Thompson, who in Rio became the first ever female Jamaican to win both the 100m and 200m at an Olympic Games, has been added to the already stellar line up, and will be intent on a strong start to 2018 following a shock fifth-place finish over 100m at the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

"I am really looking forward to returning to compete in the UK, and hopefully will be able to produce a strong performance in Glasgow," Thompson said.

“Women’s sprinting is hugely competitive, as we saw in London last year, and when you take into account the skill of starting quickly, the 60m is really an event in which a lot of girls have the opportunity to shine and take the win."

Ta Lou enjoyed a double podium breakthrough at London 2017, claiming silver medals in both the 100m and 200m, and is sure to push Thompson, Schippers and Asher-Smith all the way in Glasgow.

“2017 was unbelievable for me, but aside from anything else it left me hungry for more success," Ta Lou said.

“2018 is another exciting year for athletics and for me personally – in Glasgow I really hope to capitalise on my performances at London 2017 against the tough competition I face in the likes of Elaine (Thompson), Dafne (Schippers) and Dina (Asher-Smith).”

2018 IAAF World Indoor Tour

3 Feb – Karlsruhe

6 Feb – Düsseldorf

8 Feb – Madrid

10 Feb – Boston

15 Feb – Torun

25 Feb – Glasgow