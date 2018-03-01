The Ticket Factory, a national ticketing agent based in Birmingham, has been announced as a national supplier for the IAAF World Indoor Championships Birmingham 2018, which will be held at Arena Birmingham from the 1 to 4 March.

More than 500 athletes from 150 countries are expected to take part in the six competition sessions of athletics that the Championships will bring to the city. Around 25,000 spectators are expected to flock to Arena Birmingham, making the Championships the most significant indoor sports event to be held in Birmingham for 15 years.

The price of tickets varies for each session, with three categories of ticket (pink, green and blue) offering great choice as well as great value. There are £5 tickets available for children aged 2 to 16, students and people over 65 and, thanks to the supplier agreement with The Ticket Factory, no fees are being charged on these tickets, keeping the cost as low as possible for purchasers.

The Ticket Factory has also helped to ensure that the purchasing process for tickets for the Championships is as quick and smooth as possible, by providing a slick ticketing website solution, linked to the Championships official website.

Championships Director, Joan Durose, said: “We are delighted to have The Ticket Factory on board as a national supplier and they have already helped us to sell thousands of tickets for this event. The Championships is fantastic value as a family of four can see the IAAF World Indoor Championships for just £50, ensuring that this event is accessible for the people of Birmingham and athletics fans across the country.

“Thanks to strong ticket sales in recent weeks we already know that we’ll have big crowds at Arena Birmingham, which is a fantastic venue for indoor athletics, as it allows spectators to get up close to the action. The atmosphere is always amazing at the Indoor Grand Prix, so we are expecting spectators to raise the roof in March when the world’s best athletes will be in Birmingham.”

Tickets for the IAAF World Indoor Championships went on general sale in August and within a few hours all available tickets for four of the six sessions had sold out. Almost 20,000 tickets have already been sold for the Championships, which will provide British athletes with another opportunity to compete in a major event on home soil, following the success of the IAAF World Championships London 2017.

Currently there are only tickets available for the first two sessions of the Championships, on the evening of Thursday 1 March and the morning of Friday 2 March. Each session is packed with athletics action and the opening night will see three straight finals, with the medals in the women’s high jump, men’s high jump and women’s 3000m all set to be decided.

Fans can sign up for news updates about the Championships at www.wicbirmingham2018.com.

Organisers for the IAAF