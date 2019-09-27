The first six members of the US team have been named for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019, USATF, the national federation, announced on Friday (31).

Shadrack Biwott, Andrew Epperson and Elkanah Kibet have been named to the men's team while Kelsey Bruce, Carrie Dimoff and Roberta Groner have been named to the women's.

Kibet and Biwott will lead the squad, as Kibet was a member of the 2017 World Championship team while Biwott was on the 2014 team that competed at the World Half Marathon Championships. Groner, 41, will make her first national team appearance after setting her personal best of 2:29:09 this April in Rotterdam, becoming only the third American woman over the age of 40 to break 2:30.

USA marathon team:

MEN -

Shadrack Biwott, 2:12:01, 2016

Andrew Epperson, 2:13:11, 2019

Elkanah Kibet, 2:11:31, 2015

WOMEN -

Kelsey Bruce, 2:31:53, 2019

Carrie Dimoff, 2:30:53, 2017

Roberta Groner, 2:29:09, 2019

USATF for the IAAF