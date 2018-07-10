Karsten Warholm and Christian Coleman, two of the sport's most exciting rising stars, will compete at Stockholm's Bauhaus-Galan on 10 June, organisers of the sixth stop of the IAAF Diamond League announced.

Warholm, 22, made a massive breakthrough in 2017 to emerge as Norway's biggest athletics star. He opened his Diamond League season in June with two victories – first at home in Oslo in a Norwegian record of 48.25. He then took the train to Stockholm where he beat another elite field three days later. Capping his breakout season, Warholm led from start to finish in London en route to the world title.

"I really hope a lot of people come to Stockholm Olympic Stadium on 10 June because I believe they will see a super fast race," said Warholm, whose winter appearances included a pair of national indoor 400m records.

He'll face a strong field, led by Abderrahmane Samba from Qatar, who outclassed the field at the Diamond League opener at his home track in Doha, with a brilliant 47.57, the fastest time in the world for eight years.

Meanwhile, Coleman, the rising US sprint star, will be making his 2018 debut in the 200m.

Christian Coleman in the 100m at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 (Getty Images) © Copyright

Coleman, the 2017 world championships silver medallist in the 100m and this year's 60m world indoor champion, has a lifetime best of 19.85 over the half lap set last year at the Southeastern Conference Championships in Lexington, Kentucky. He went on to win the NCAA title in the event --part of his dash double-- and later finished second at the national championships clocking 20.10 against a stiff wind.

Coleman blazed to a world indoor 60m record of 6.34 in February. He was due to make his 2018 100m debut in the Shanghai leg of the Diamond League last weekend, but pulled out as a precaution due to an undisclosed "physical issue".

The 22-year-old is on the slate for upcoming Diamond League stops in Eugene on 26 May and Rome on 31 May where's he'll contest the 100m.

Organisers and Bob Ramsak for the IAAF

2018 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

4 May – Doha, QAT

12 May – Shanghai, CHN

26 May – Eugene, USA

31 May – Rome, ITA

7 Jun – Oslo, NOR

10 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

30 Jun – Paris, FRA

5 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

13 Jul – Rabat, MAR

20 Jul – Monaco, MON

21-22 Jul – London, GBR

18 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

30 Aug – Zurich, SUI

31 Aug – Brussels, BEL