Working in cooperation with local organisers, the IAAF will be live streaming all three afternoon sessions from the 2019 CARIFTA Games, which take place from 20-22 April at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Day 1, session 2

Stream begins at 4pm local time (GMT-5).

The live stream will be available in all territories except the United States and Canada, where the stream will be provided by Flotrack.

