The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Thursday (22) welcomed an extra voluntary financial donation of US $50,000 from the Local Organising Committee of the IAAF/Trinidad Alfonso World Half Marathon Championships Valencia 2018 to strengthen the out-of-competition testing programme for the event to be held on Saturday 24 March.

This exceptional contribution from the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Valencia 2018 has allowed the AIU, which is in charge of the fight against doping in athletics, to implement a robust testing programme in the lead-up to the event.

In addition to the doping controls conducted as part of the usual out-of-competition testing programme on the elite athletes in the IAAF Registered Testing Pool, the AIU was able to conduct more than 120 no-notice out-of-competition doping controls on athletes who will take part to the IAAF World Half Marathon Championships.

Over the past three-months, 68 urine samples, mainly for EPO detection, and over 54 blood samples, in the context of the Athlete Biological Passport, were collected in more than 15 countries in close cooperation with National Anti-Doping Agencies.

A further 50 blood tests have been planned immediately prior to the event with the assistance of the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency, and 20 more urine tests will be carried out after the Races.

“The Athletics Integrity Unit is very appreciative of the organising committee of Valencia 2018 for this voluntary financial contribution that helped in putting together a robust anti-doping programme for these championships,” said AIU Head, Brett Clothier.

“This is the first time that an LOC of a World Championships event contributes economically, and directly, to an out-of-competition doping control programme in the lead-up to the event. Such contributions go a long way in expressing the commitment and solidarity of the organisers and event sponsors towards ensuring a level-playing field for the athletes,” added Clothier.

AIU for the IAAF