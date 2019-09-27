At the end of two days of enthralling athletics action at the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, the relay fields for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 have started to take shape.
The World Relays has always existed to serve two main purposes: to trial innovative and exciting relay events, and to offer a qualifying opportunity for up-coming major championships.
This year in Yokohama, 10 of the 16 World Championships spots in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m were up for grabs, along with 12 of the 16 available spots in the mixed 4x400m.
The remaining available places will be offered to the highest placed teams on the world lists at the end of the qualifying period (6 September 2019).
The qualified teams are listed below.
4x100m
The eight teams in the World Relays final plus the next best two teams from the first round.
Men
Brazil
USA
Great Britain & NI
China
France
Jamaica
Turkey
Italy
South Africa
Netherlands
Women
USA
Jamaica
Germany
Brazil
Italy
Australia
Ghana
Denmark
Trinidad and Tobago
Kazakhstan
4x400m
Men’s and women’s: The eight teams in the World Relays final plus the top two teams in the ‘B’ final. If one or more teams in the main final do not start or do not finish or are disqualified, their qualifying place is taken by the next best placed finishers in the ‘B’ final.
Mixed: The eight teams in the World Relays final plus the next best four teams from the first round.
Men
Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica
Belgium
Japan
Great Britain & NI
South Africa
Australia
Italy
France
Czech Republic
Women
Poland
USA
Italy
Canada
Jamaica
Great Britain & NI
Switzerland
France
Netherlands
Belgium
Mixed
USA
Canada
Kenya
Italy
Poland
Brazil
Germany
Belgium
Jamaica
France
Japan
Great Britain & NI