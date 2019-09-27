At the end of two days of enthralling athletics action at the IAAF World Relays Yokohama 2019, the relay fields for the IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 have started to take shape.

The World Relays has always existed to serve two main purposes: to trial innovative and exciting relay events, and to offer a qualifying opportunity for up-coming major championships.

This year in Yokohama, 10 of the 16 World Championships spots in the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m were up for grabs, along with 12 of the 16 available spots in the mixed 4x400m.

The remaining available places will be offered to the highest placed teams on the world lists at the end of the qualifying period (6 September 2019).

The qualified teams are listed below.



4x100m

The eight teams in the World Relays final plus the next best two teams from the first round.

Men

Brazil

USA

Great Britain & NI

China

France

Jamaica

Turkey

Italy

South Africa

Netherlands

Women

USA

Jamaica

Germany

Brazil

Italy

Australia

Ghana

Denmark

Trinidad and Tobago

Kazakhstan



4x400m

Men’s and women’s: The eight teams in the World Relays final plus the top two teams in the ‘B’ final. If one or more teams in the main final do not start or do not finish or are disqualified, their qualifying place is taken by the next best placed finishers in the ‘B’ final.

Mixed: The eight teams in the World Relays final plus the next best four teams from the first round.

Men

Trinidad and Tobago

Jamaica

Belgium

Japan

Great Britain & NI

South Africa

Australia

Italy

France

Czech Republic

Women

Poland

USA

Italy

Canada

Jamaica

Great Britain & NI

Switzerland

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Mixed

USA

Canada

Kenya

Italy

Poland

Brazil

Germany

Belgium

Jamaica

France

Japan

Great Britain & NI